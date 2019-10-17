Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Zembrodt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Zembrodt

Add a Memory
Evelyn Zembrodt Obituary
Evelyn Zembrodt, 88 of Villa Hills, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with her family. Evelyn was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church Crescent Springs.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years Lawrence Zembrodt Sr. Evelyn is also survived by her children Larry (Belle) Zembrodt Jr., Greg (Nancy) Zembrodt, Barb (Dan) Lightner and Terrie (Dave) Bennett; son in law Steve Theissen; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother Ray Hoffman; many extended family members and friends. Evelyn is preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Theissen.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home a Catholic Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will then follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org You may leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now