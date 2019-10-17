|
Evelyn Zembrodt, 88 of Villa Hills, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with her family. Evelyn was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church Crescent Springs.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years Lawrence Zembrodt Sr. Evelyn is also survived by her children Larry (Belle) Zembrodt Jr., Greg (Nancy) Zembrodt, Barb (Dan) Lightner and Terrie (Dave) Bennett; son in law Steve Theissen; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother Ray Hoffman; many extended family members and friends. Evelyn is preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Theissen.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home a Catholic Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will then follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org You may leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019