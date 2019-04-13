Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Everett "Rook" Austin

Everett "Rook" Austin Obituary
Everett "Rook" Austin

Butler - Everett "Rook" Austin Jr. (86) of Butler, KY, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born in Demossville, KY on October 06, 1932, son of the late Everett Sr. and Dora Johnson Austin. Rook was an Elder at the Butler Christian Church, a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a Kentucky Colonel. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Ruth Austin. He is survived by wife Janet Schneider Austin, son Rick (Jan) Austin, daughters Rhonda (the late Bill) Clair and Robin Himes. 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2-5pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Visitation will also be 10-11am Monday, April 15, 2019 and Funeral starting at 11 am, also at the funeral home. Rook's final resting place will be at the Butler Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Butler Christian Church at 111 High St. Butler, KY 41006. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019
