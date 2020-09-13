Everett Eugene "Ebby" Hatmaker, II
Verona - Everett Eugene "Ebby" Hatmaker, II, 48, of Verona, KY. died Fri. He was an employee of the Carroll County Board of Education and a member of the Southfork Christian Church in Verona. He is survived by his wife: Sarah Hutchinson Hatmaker, sons: Anthony E. Hatmaker, Dustin Hutchinson, Everett "Trey" Hatmaker, III, Ayden Hatmaker, his grandson: Jedediah Hatmaker, his parents: Everett E. and Rose Hatmaker, brothers: Gene (Sandy) Hatmaker, Everett Sonny (Sheila) Hatmaker, sisters: Carrie (Dwayne) Smith, Angie (Alan) Hatmaker, Megan Forst, Chrissy (Shane) McCarter, Bridget (Steve) Lilly. Services will be 1:00 pm Wed. at the Southfork Christian Church, Verona, KY. Visitation will be Tues. 4-8 pm at the Southfork Christian Church and 11:00 - 1:00 Wed. prior to the service. Burial will be in the New Bethel Cemetery, Verona. Memorials may be directed to the Southfork Christian Church. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com
