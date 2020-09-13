1/1
Everett Eugene "Ebby" Hatmaker Ii
Everett Eugene "Ebby" Hatmaker, II

Verona - Everett Eugene "Ebby" Hatmaker, II, 48, of Verona, KY. died Fri. He was an employee of the Carroll County Board of Education and a member of the Southfork Christian Church in Verona. He is survived by his wife: Sarah Hutchinson Hatmaker, sons: Anthony E. Hatmaker, Dustin Hutchinson, Everett "Trey" Hatmaker, III, Ayden Hatmaker, his grandson: Jedediah Hatmaker, his parents: Everett E. and Rose Hatmaker, brothers: Gene (Sandy) Hatmaker, Everett Sonny (Sheila) Hatmaker, sisters: Carrie (Dwayne) Smith, Angie (Alan) Hatmaker, Megan Forst, Chrissy (Shane) McCarter, Bridget (Steve) Lilly. Services will be 1:00 pm Wed. at the Southfork Christian Church, Verona, KY. Visitation will be Tues. 4-8 pm at the Southfork Christian Church and 11:00 - 1:00 Wed. prior to the service. Burial will be in the New Bethel Cemetery, Verona. Memorials may be directed to the Southfork Christian Church. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
