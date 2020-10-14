1/1
Everett Lowell Cromer
Everett Lowell Cromer

Aurora - Everett Lowell Cromer passed away on Monday. He was a fantastic woodworker and carpenter building his home and numerous pieces of furniture for his family. He worked at General Motors for 30 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia; 2 daughters, Robin Foglesong, Carla (Tom) Markgraff; 3 sisters, Norma Carpenter, Audrey Reed, Marilyn Compel; and his 4 grandchildren, Kelli (Jake) Rennekamp, Robert Foglesong, Emma Bernesser, Chloe Bernesser. Private services will be held at a future date. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
(812) 537-2080
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home
