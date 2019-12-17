|
|
F. Elaine Alverson
Springdale - F. Elaine Alverson, age 93, passed away on December 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, the late Donald C. Alverson.She is survived by her precious family - her 2 daughters, Jan (Jack) Schrom & Jill (Tom) Wittekind, her 2 grand-daughters, Casey (Tanveer Ali) Wittekind & Courtney Wittekind, and many nieces, nephews, & friends. Elaine was a member of Monfort Heights United Methodist Church for 64 years and spent many years there serving in the Children's Education and Youth Departments. After retiring from Proctor & Gamble, Elaine volunteered part-time at Providence Hospital for several years. A Celebration of her life will be held at Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 West Fork Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247 at 10 AM on Friday, December 27th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Monfort Heights UMC Endowment Fund c/o the church. Online condolences can be made on www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019