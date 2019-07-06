|
Fae Audre Rice
Mason - 84, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold A. Rice for over 63 years, devoted mother of Duane A. Rice and Darla (Terry) Ellis, loving grandmother of Amber K. Ellis and dear sister of the late Orloff L. Knarr. Visitation at Mason Christian Village, 411 Western Row Rd, Mason, OH 45040 on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM. Graveside Service will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY at 12:30 PM. Memorials may be directed to Compassionate Care Fund, Christian Benevolent Association, 411 Western Row Road, Mason, OH 45040. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 6, 2019