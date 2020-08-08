Fannie Begley Lawson
Walton - Fannie B. Lawson went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, drawing her last breath on earth and her first breath in Heaven at 5:00 p.m., August 6, 2020.
She was born February 2, 1933, the daughter of Robert and Sarah Creech Begley in Beattyville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Wayne Lawson; her husband, Lawrence A. Lawson; her sister, Georgia; and brother, Steve Begley. She is survived by her sister, Jeanette Royal; and nieces and nephews.
Leaving her home in Kentucky at an early age she grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. After her marriage she spent most of her adult life managing a successful dairy farm with her husband, Lawrence. They both enjoyed their retirement years, pursuing their hobby of woodworking. Their family has many results of this pursuit.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11 a.m to 12 noon with a funeral service to immediately follow at noon. Interment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery in Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Medical Research Center at www.stjudes.org
Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks.