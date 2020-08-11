1/1
Fannie Pillion
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fannie Pillion

Villa Hills, KY - Beloved wife of Obie J. Pillion. Dear mother of Ella (Jack) Richardson and Wayne (Pat) Pillion. Grandmother of Eric (Tracy) Richardson, Sarah Richardson, Christopher Richardson and the late Adam Richardson. Great grandmother of Emily Richardson. Daughter of the late Harvey and Cora Williams; and sister of the late Ed Williams, Opal Williams, Annie Singleton, Raymond Williams and Bennie Williams. Died June 22, 2020, age 91. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved