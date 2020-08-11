Or Copy this URL to Share

Fannie Pillion



Villa Hills, KY - Beloved wife of Obie J. Pillion. Dear mother of Ella (Jack) Richardson and Wayne (Pat) Pillion. Grandmother of Eric (Tracy) Richardson, Sarah Richardson, Christopher Richardson and the late Adam Richardson. Great grandmother of Emily Richardson. Daughter of the late Harvey and Cora Williams; and sister of the late Ed Williams, Opal Williams, Annie Singleton, Raymond Williams and Bennie Williams. Died June 22, 2020, age 91. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice.









