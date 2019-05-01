|
|
Fanny Clement
Cincinnati - Beloved mother of Dr. Denise Clement, Edward Clement, Linda Clement-Holmes; sister of Corrine Graves and Mamie Winters; grandmother of Keli, Theo, Tennyson, Dimetrius, Brandon, Thea and Alexa; loved by a host of family and friends. Visitation, 12 p.m. Monday, May 6, Allen Temple AME Church, 7080 Reading Rd; funeral service at 1 p.m. Rev. Alphonso Allen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Gary Literacy Coalition, 650 Grant St., Gary, Ind. 46404. Renfro entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019