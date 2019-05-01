Services
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
(513) 221-4812
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Allen Temple AME Church
7080 Reading Rd
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Allen Temple AME Church
7080 Reading Rd
Cincinnati - Beloved mother of Dr. Denise Clement, Edward Clement, Linda Clement-Holmes; sister of Corrine Graves and Mamie Winters; grandmother of Keli, Theo, Tennyson, Dimetrius, Brandon, Thea and Alexa; loved by a host of family and friends. Visitation, 12 p.m. Monday, May 6, Allen Temple AME Church, 7080 Reading Rd; funeral service at 1 p.m. Rev. Alphonso Allen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Gary Literacy Coalition, 650 Grant St., Gary, Ind. 46404. Renfro entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019
