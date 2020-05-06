Farhad Khurshed Minwalla



December 27, 1937 - May 5, 2020



Farhad Khurshed Minwalla, 82, died in California on May 5, 2020 due to decline following a stroke in September 2018. Before his children moved him to California, he lived in Cincinnati, Ohio for 36 years. Farhad was born in Karachi, Pakistan on December 27, 1937, son of Gool and Khurshed Minwalla. He is survived by his four children, Sherizaan and Ljiljana from his first marriage to Naseem and Shama Fatima and Omar Faisal whom he adopted after his second marriage to Sheila "Ayesha," his beloved granddaughter Imaan Yasmine, his dear brother Feramerz. He graduated from Karachi University in 1961 with an M.S.c. in Mathematics and Physics and went on to complete his actuarial exams in Toronto, Canada where he lived for 11 years. Farhad was an Enrolled Actuary and was a partner with Creative Retirement Systems Inc. from 1983 - 2000. He was the Chief Actuary with CRS and worked primarily on pension plans.



He loved classical music and was a pianist and performing member the West Hills Music Club in Cincinnati. He was the Treasurer and an officer and Board member for many years, guiding the Scholarship Fund for aspiring musicians. Farhad was a generous person and contributed to charitable causes in Cincinnati and globally. The family would like to thank the caregivers who took care of him in Cincinnati and California.









