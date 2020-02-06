Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Farmer Spurlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Farmer Spurlock

Add a Memory
Farmer Spurlock Obituary
Farmer Spurlock

Delhi Twp. - Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Spurlock (nee Collins), loving father of Randal Spurlock and the late Joseph Simpson and Rick McFadden, dear grandfather of Richard F. McFadden, Joseph and Ryan Simpson, brother of Tom, Howard, Wiley Spurlock and the late Lloyd Spurlock, Opal Lamb, Helen Napier, Oma Gamble, Irene Bowling, beloved son of the late Howard and Effie Spurlock, Passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5-8PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 12th at 10AM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Farmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -