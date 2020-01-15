Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Crown Hill Memorial Park
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Fay Elsaesser

Fay Elsaesser Obituary
Fay Elsaesser

Fay Elsaesser (nee Walters) age 76, formerly of Fairfield and Harrison, OH; loving wife of the late Anthony Elsaesser, passed January 10, 2020. She is survived by: her children, Diana (Scott) Pieper, James (Bonnie) Petty, and Randall Petty; her beloved grand-children, Jackson Pieper, Skyler Petty; great-grandchild Carson Pieper; brother Bluford Hackworth, sister Geneva Teer; and many numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. - until time of service (12:30 p.m.), Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Cincinnati. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Remember
