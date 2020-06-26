Fay Lorraine Hoffmann
Bellevue - Fay Lorraine (nee Krogman) Hoffmann, 88, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She graduated from Bellevue High School and retired from Campbell County Fiscal Court as a Child Support Office Clerk. Fay enjoyed traveling especially to Gatlinburg and she enjoyed playing cards. Her card day was always on Wednesday's, so do not ask her to do anything because she will tell you it is card day. Fay had some wonderful friends who she played cards with and they took turns bringing the desserts and ice cream, they are Ruth Richardson, Irene Hester and Betty Lightfoot and Clarence Lightfoot and Terry Lightfoot were always there for the desserts. She always looked forward to her Wednesday's. Fay was always the biggest fan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Grammy" as we all called her, was always at their games or events which made her a pretty busy Grammy. Some people never found their true love. Fay found Sam and he loved her with all his heart and she loved him right back. He died in 1984 at the age of 53. In her 70's Fay found another true love, Clarence Lightfoot. They were a great pair and always together. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elmore T. "Sam" Hoffmann, son, Mark Hoffmann, parents, Edward Joseph and Grace P. (nee McCann) Krogman and her siblings, Ed (surviving spouse Brenda) Krogman, Jack (Barb) Krogman, Ethel (Stan) Steidel, Hazel Pierce, Jean (Harold) Jones and Ruth (Dick) Gegan. Fay is survived by her devoted children, Dan (Beth) Hoffmann, Steve (Mickey) Hoffmann, Mike (Patrice) Hoffmann and Cindy (Randy) Fortner, her loving grandchildren, Erin (Kevin) Singleton, Kristin (Kenny Kern) Hoffmann, Kira (Shawn) Kelly, Stephanie (James) Coleman, Kristopher (Liz Fehrenbach) Hoffmann, Branden (Lauren Thomas) Hoffmann, Sarah (Nick) Pierani and Charlie Baker, her great-grandchildren, Paizley, Ella, Parker, Payton, Miranda, Britta, Thea, McKenzie, Jackson, Piper, Aiden, Lily, Ellianna, Beau, Giovanni and Isabella, survived by her other true love Clarence Lightfoot, her landlord of 17yrs who treated her like his mother, Greg Junius and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Bellevue), 241 Fairfield Ave., on Tuesday (June 30) from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm with Rev. Mike Sweeney officiating. Guests are recommended to wear masks and are expected to abide by social distancing standards. Entombment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. Fay's family would like to thank the staff at Carmel Manor for caring for the best Grammy ever. We would also like to thank the St. Elizabeth Hospice staff for caring for Grammy in her last weeks. All of you have helped keep the family calm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League, PO BOX 18146, Fairfield, Ohio 45014 (her great grandson, Parker Kern plays there) or Special Olympics of NKY, PO BOX 393, Florence, Kentucky 41042 (her grandson, Charlie Baker plays). Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral serving the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.