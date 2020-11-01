1/
Faye Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye Campbell

Harrison - (nee Brown) the loving wife of the late: Lawrence Leo "Snook" Knepfle & Damon Campbell. Dear mother of Jannie (Tony) Rolfes, Grandmother of Craig (Danielle) Rolfes & Natasha (Brandon) Bischoff. Great grandmother of Savannah, Hunter, & Brennan Rolfes & Wyatt & Colt Bischoff. Sister of the late: Polly Isaac, Foresteen Collins, Irene Hamon, Eugene & Paul Brown & Emma Shortt. Also, she was a wonderful aunt to many nieces & nephews. Services will be private with Inurnment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. full obit www.braterfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved