Faye J. Curles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye J. Curles

Cincinnati - Faye J. Curles (nee Mirick) beloved wife of the late John Edward Curles, devoted mother of Bud Waters, Bill Waters, Jack Waters, Jenny Burns, Kathy Dakin, Nita Peddenpohl, Cindy Bradshaw and the late George A. Waters, loving grandmother of numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren, dear sister of Bob Mirick, Carol Simpkins, Joyce Petty, Dot Walters, Lois Dawson and the late Duke Mirick, Bill Mirick, Helen Wallingford, Dee Dee Squires, Maxine Robinson and Joe Mirick. May 11, 2020. Age 89 years. Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved