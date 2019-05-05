Resources
Cincinnati - (nee Baugh) Beloved wife of the late Lyal Hendren. Devoted mother of Kathryn Hendren and David Lyal Hendren (Dr. Christine Elfers). Loving grandmother of Thomas Lyal Kemper. Dear sister of the late James Baugh. Passed away in April of 2019 at age 91. Private services have already been held. Donations may be directed to Cheering for Charity Foundation, PO Box 53759, Cincinnati, OH 45253, cheeringforcharity.org. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019
