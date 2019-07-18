Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
(859) 356-3700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fayetta Snider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fayetta Rose Miller "Rosie" Snider

Add a Memory
Fayetta Rose Miller "Rosie" Snider Obituary
Fayetta Rose "Rosie" Miller Snider

Erlanger - Fayetta Rose "Rosie" Miller Snider, age 66, passed to her eternal home on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Transitional Care Center, Cold Spring, KY. She was a homemaker, Pre School teacher for Arnett Elementary School and Northern Kentucky Head Start. Member of NKEA and KEA. Preceded in death by her: husband Harold Lester Snider (12-12-2015) and parents Thomas Edward and Catherine Lopes Miller. She is survived by her: son Bryan (Nicole) Snider; daughter Katie (Jay) Fryman; granchildren Jessica Fryman, Jennifer King, Braylen Snider, Brantlee Snider and Bryce Snider; brothers Thomas (Brenda) Miller, David (Nanett) Miller, Danny Miller and sister Ann (Steve) Spear. Visitation Friday, July 19th 11:00 am until hour of service at 1:00 pm at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Interment Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. Condolences may be made to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now