Fayetta Rose "Rosie" Miller Snider
Erlanger - Fayetta Rose "Rosie" Miller Snider, age 66, passed to her eternal home on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Transitional Care Center, Cold Spring, KY. She was a homemaker, Pre School teacher for Arnett Elementary School and Northern Kentucky Head Start. Member of NKEA and KEA. Preceded in death by her: husband Harold Lester Snider (12-12-2015) and parents Thomas Edward and Catherine Lopes Miller. She is survived by her: son Bryan (Nicole) Snider; daughter Katie (Jay) Fryman; granchildren Jessica Fryman, Jennifer King, Braylen Snider, Brantlee Snider and Bryce Snider; brothers Thomas (Brenda) Miller, David (Nanett) Miller, Danny Miller and sister Ann (Steve) Spear. Visitation Friday, July 19th 11:00 am until hour of service at 1:00 pm at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Interment Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. Condolences may be made to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 18 to July 19, 2019