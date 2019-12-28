Services
Mueller Funeral Home - Mason
6791 Tylersville Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
513-398-9100
For more information about
Fedora Palmisano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
West Chester, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
West Chester, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fedora Palmisano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fedora Palmisano


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Fedora Palmisano Obituary
Fedora Palmisano

Sycamore Twp. - (nee Cecco), 92. Passed away on December 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Loving wife of 54 years to the late Vincent W. (2002). Loving mother of Bill (Debby) and Frank (Nancy). Loving grandmother of Luke (Lauren) Palmisano, Delia (Matt Johnson) Palmisano, Frank Jr. (Stacey) and Suzanne (Aaron) Palmisano-Austin, Loving great-grandmother of Chauncey, Vincent, Quinn, Trieste and Ellis. Godmother of Lisa Pennecamp. From Trieste, Italy, where she met and fell in love with Vince, a US GI. They married in 1948 even though she could not speak English and he could not speak Italian. Grew up amid the horrors of World War II, taught herself English and became a US citizen in 1952. Visitation at St. John the Evangelist, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, OH 45069 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM. Reception in church hall following mass. Burial to follow reception at St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorials to or SPCA. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fedora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -