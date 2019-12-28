|
Fedora Palmisano
Sycamore Twp. - (nee Cecco), 92. Passed away on December 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Loving wife of 54 years to the late Vincent W. (2002). Loving mother of Bill (Debby) and Frank (Nancy). Loving grandmother of Luke (Lauren) Palmisano, Delia (Matt Johnson) Palmisano, Frank Jr. (Stacey) and Suzanne (Aaron) Palmisano-Austin, Loving great-grandmother of Chauncey, Vincent, Quinn, Trieste and Ellis. Godmother of Lisa Pennecamp. From Trieste, Italy, where she met and fell in love with Vince, a US GI. They married in 1948 even though she could not speak English and he could not speak Italian. Grew up amid the horrors of World War II, taught herself English and became a US citizen in 1952. Visitation at St. John the Evangelist, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, OH 45069 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM. Reception in church hall following mass. Burial to follow reception at St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorials to or SPCA. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020