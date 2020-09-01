Ferdinand Forney
Montgomery - Beloved husband of the late Frances (nee Gross), stepfather of Robert (Mary) Tippett and Steven (Missy) Tippett, step-grandfather of Andrew, Robert, Jr. and Devyn (Jordan) Tippett and step-great grandfather of Josie and Lucy. He is also survived by many cousins, including his very special cousin and goddaughter, Ann (Dave Nutley) Ball. Ferd passed away on Tuesday, September 1st at the age of 91. His visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 5PM until the time of the Knights of Columbus service at 6:30PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 4th at 10:30AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 7754 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Ferd was in the US Army from 1954-1956 and has been a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1949, becoming a 4th Degree Member, the highest degree within the assembly. He received his undergraduate degree from Xavier University and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking. Condolences may be shared with his family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
.