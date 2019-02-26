Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Old St. Mary's Church
123 E. 13th St,
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Ferdinand Kappen Obituary
Ferdinand Kappen

Edgewood - Ferdinand A. Kappen, of Edgewood died peacefully at the age of 81 on February 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. He was a member of Old St. Mary's Church in Cincinnati, a retired finish carpenter with Universal Contractors in Cincinnati and a longtime member of the Kolping Society. Ferdi enjoyed sports and loved woodworking. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Walburga C. Helmer Kappen; his beloved granddaughter, Sophia Kappen who died at the age of 6 from leukemia; and parents, Hermann and Sophia Robers Kappen. Survivors include, son, Greg (Amy) Kappen; daughter, Sandra Kappen; brothers, Otger Kappen and Norbert Kappen; sister, Annaliese Schulten; and grandchildren, Nikolaus and Finnian. Visitation Friday March 1st FROM 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Old St. Mary's Church located at 123 E. 13th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202 on Saturday, March 2nd at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering a donation to one of the following: In memory of his spirited granddaughter, Sophia, the family supports for pediatric and blood cancer research https://pages.lightthenight.org/soh/Cinci19/akappen or The Kolping Society's Father Hiller OFM Endowment Fund. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019
