Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home
Ferdinand Sandfoss Obituary
Ferdinand Sandfoss

Bellevue - Ferdinand P. Sandfoss, 94, of Bellevue, KY, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home. He was a WW II Army Veteran and a retired employee of Crossett Company. Ferdinand is survived by his daughter, Kathy McGohan; step-daughter, Constance (James) O'Brien; sister, Margaret Sandfoss; two sister in laws, Virginia Sandfoss and Wanda Sandfoss; three granddaughters: Karen (Kenny) Lowe, Priscilla Fryman ad Denise (Steve Boruske) Sandfoss; four great grandchildren: Kristen Biggs, Katlin Sandfoss, Kenny Bergelt Jr. and Steven Boruske Jr; Four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Sandfoss: parents Ben and Philomena (Sieman) Sandfoss; step-mother, Louise Sandfoss; son-in-law, William McGohan; five brothers: Bernie, Ralph, Ambrose, Winifred, and Elroy Sandfoss; two sisters Frances Enzweiler and Florence Reis. Visitation Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice C\O St. Elizabeth Foundation,1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017.Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019
