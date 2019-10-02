|
|
Fielding Lewis Lee
Cincinnati - Fielding Lewis Lee, 100, passed away September 25, 2019. He was a Master Printer and World War II Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Wasp in the South Pacific. He was a long time member of the Dunham Senior Center and a regular presence on its ball fields and in its card room. He is survived by his wife Marion, sons James and John, his daughter Carole, and his brother Larry Holmes. He had 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Clarence Lee and Elizabeth Holmes. Services will be held privately by the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019