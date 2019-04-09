|
Filomena DiLonardo
Crestview Hills - Filomena DiLonardo, 87, of Crestview Hills, KY passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at Carmel Manor. She was a tailor for Brooks Brothers for 25 years, but family was of utmost importance for Filomena. Filomena, the matriarch of her family, was a tireless worker and paid attention to the details. Her family will miss traveling, cooking, and spending time with her. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Egidio Palmieri; her 2nd husband, Pasquale DiLonardo; and her brothers, Ralph and John Catalano. Filomena was the loving mother to her children, Maria (Dennis) Reinersman, Nicola (Carol) Palmieri, and Loretta (Dino) Lucarelli. "Nonna", as she was known by her grandchildren, Angela (Justin), Christina (Josh), Joshua (Tiffany), Adriana (Geoff), Marisa (Wil), Dino II (Leah), Jeffrey, Michael, Gina, and Jay; and "Bisnonna" by her 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 9:30AM-11:00AM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:30AM at St. Joseph Church Crescent Springs, KY. Memorial donations to DCCH Center for Children and Families PO Box 17007, 75 Orphanage Road Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017-0007. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019