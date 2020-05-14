Finola Ann Abell (nee Corcoran)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of Talmadge Abell for 48 years. Loving mother of Lee (Brittany) Abell and John Patrick Abell. Cherished grandmother of Neve and Nora Abell, Addison, and Keira Hampton. Dear sister of John Joe Corcoran, Nicholas Connolly, Irene Cross, Celeste Jones, Bonnie Mai Webb and Pauline Nally. Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Finola passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Private family services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of Talmadge Abell for 48 years. Loving mother of Lee (Brittany) Abell and John Patrick Abell. Cherished grandmother of Neve and Nora Abell, Addison, and Keira Hampton. Dear sister of John Joe Corcoran, Nicholas Connolly, Irene Cross, Celeste Jones, Bonnie Mai Webb and Pauline Nally. Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Finola passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Private family services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 14 to May 17, 2020.