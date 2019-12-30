|
|
Flora Mae Rice
Alexandria - Flora Mae Rice (89) of Alexandria, KY passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home. Flora was born in on June 21, 1930 daughter of the late Sam and Nellie Harnis Hogle. Flora was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cold Spring, KY. In addition to her parents, Flora is preceded in death by her husband Vernis "Nick" Rice, sister Jeanette Hogle, brothers Ray, Roy, Glen and William Hogle. Survivors include her daughters Jan (Steve) Gray, Donna (John) King, Wanda (Ron) Brickler, Melinda (B.J.) Champagne, sons Gary (Bri) Rice, Gary Hofstetter, Kenny (Carol) Hofstetter, sisters Charlene Beck, Vicky Kilgore, Rita Hernandez, brother Sam Hogle, 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10-1pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Cold Spring, KY. Funeral Services will follow at 1pm also at the church under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Flora's final resting place will be in the Alexandria Cemetery in Alexandria, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, 375 Kings Hwy North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019