Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora Mae Rice


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Flora Mae Rice Obituary
Flora Mae Rice

Alexandria - Flora Mae Rice (89) of Alexandria, KY passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home. Flora was born in on June 21, 1930 daughter of the late Sam and Nellie Harnis Hogle. Flora was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cold Spring, KY. In addition to her parents, Flora is preceded in death by her husband Vernis "Nick" Rice, sister Jeanette Hogle, brothers Ray, Roy, Glen and William Hogle. Survivors include her daughters Jan (Steve) Gray, Donna (John) King, Wanda (Ron) Brickler, Melinda (B.J.) Champagne, sons Gary (Bri) Rice, Gary Hofstetter, Kenny (Carol) Hofstetter, sisters Charlene Beck, Vicky Kilgore, Rita Hernandez, brother Sam Hogle, 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10-1pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Cold Spring, KY. Funeral Services will follow at 1pm also at the church under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Flora's final resting place will be in the Alexandria Cemetery in Alexandria, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, 375 Kings Hwy North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -