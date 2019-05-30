|
Florence Becker
Florence - Florence Alice Becker, nee: Redmond, 94, of Florence, passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 at her residence. She was a homemaker, loved to be with her family, to laugh, dance and enjoy life. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Robert Becker. Although her life has ended her legacy lives on through her children, Tony Becker, Eddie (Martha) Becker, Lonnie Becker, Mary Richardson, Vivian Fauze, Corinne Becker, Ramona Becker and Sandra Becker; 20 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation Friday May 31st from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Down Syndrome of Greater Cincinnati, 4623 Wesley Ave. Cincinnati 45212. Online guest book at www.middendorfBullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019