Florence Gwendolyn Rahm
Cincinnati - Florence Gwendolyn Rahm, 80, of Cincinnati, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1940, in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late James and Jessie (Pittman) Smith.
Florence met, fell in love and married Stanley Rahm, a young soldier from Cincinnati, OH, on June 21, 1958. She loved her family and devoted her life to raising children, keeping a home and being a friend to everyone that crossed her path. Two of her favorite places were the kitchen (cooking for others) and her flower beds.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 62 years, Stanley Rahm; four children, Valerie Sears of Cincinnati, Steven (Cynthia) Rahm of Marietta, GA, Rodger (Patti) Rahm of Goshen, OH, and Daniel (Susan) Rahm of Hamilton, OH; three sisters, Ella Mae Hambrick of GA, Rosa Nevienski of WI, and Lee Schmidt of SC; one brother, Jerry Smith of GA; fourteen grandchildren, Kendra Rahm, Jason (Jessica) Webb, Mitchell Webb, Nicholas (Lauren) Webb, Chase (Carla) Rahm, Tyler (Andrea) Rahm, Alayna (Lincoln) Beckner, Emily Rahm, Spenser Rahm, Taylor Rahm, Connor Rahm, Danny (Taylor) Rahm, Tanner Rahm and Brandy Rahm; and eight great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Tinlee, Liam, Hunter, Weston, Sloan, Theo and Owen. She was also "grandma" to Brianna and Tony McCrea
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers David, Silas, and Bill, and sisters, Ethel Greene and Margaret Thaxton.
Florence elected to bequeath her body to the University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine for research. Cremation, a celebration of life and burial of her remains will follow at a later date.
Memorial contributions in honor of Florence can be made to either:
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/FlorenceRahm
Or Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at
https://mda.donordrive.com/campaign/Florence-Rahm-Memorial
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.