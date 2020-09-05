1/
Florence M. Holzderber
Florence M. Holzderber (nee Acree) beloved wife of the late Carl S. Holzderber, devoted daughter of the late Elmer A. Acree and Grace Acree (nee Anderson) and step daughter of the late Martha Acree (nee Schneider), dear sister of the late Elmer Acree and sister-in-law of the late Lyman Holzderber, survive by other family and dear friends. September 4, 2020. Age 95 years. Visitation Wednesday from 10-11 AM at Cedars of Lebanon Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45232, followed by prayers. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or to Rosedale Green Nursing Home. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
