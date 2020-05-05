Florence Mackin
Ft. Wright - Florence L. "Tootie" Rivard Mackin, 86, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She retired from Koop Diamond Cutters in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tootie was a long-time resident of Ft. Wright, and one of the original founders of the Bluegrass Swim Club. She also served on the Board of the Ft. Wright Civic Club, of which the land was donated by her grandmother, Florence Rivard. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Mackin (2007). Survivors include her daughter, Maureen Faye Stroer (Robert) of Ft. Wright; son, Michael Joseph Mackin of Villa Hills; grandchildren, Stacia Lee Stroer, Beth Ashley Bauscher, Melinda Sue Timmerding, and Travis Joseph Mackin; and 8 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice Nurses, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




