Florence Wade

Florence WadeMonfort Heights - Florence M "Flo" Wade (nee Drees) beloved wife for 60 years, before his death, of the late Edwin J Wade, loving mother of Jim (Sue) Wade and Diane (Jim) Reder, devoted grandmother of Mike (Kathy) Reder, Tim (Jamie) Reder, Steve (Libby) Reder, Greg (Kasey) Reder and Maggie Wade, great grandmother of 10, loved aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her wonderful family from the Little Sisters Home. Died, Friday, September 11, 2020, a few days past her 106th birthday. Friends are invited to Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 11:30 AM, St Ignatius Church. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd, Cincinnati (45220).