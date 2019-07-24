|
|
Flossie Shives
Florence - Flossie Annabelle Bishop Shives, 88, of Florence, Kentucky (formerly of Temple Hills, Maryland), serenely passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the loving care of St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky. Flossie was born on October 6, 1930, in Hancock, Maryland, to the late Velma (née: Rankin) and Raymond Bishop. Flossie was joyfully reunited with her husband of 64 years, Mosser P. Shives, who passed away on May 8, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rodwell Bishop. Flossie was an accountant and comptroller in the automobile industry for close to 50 years, both in Maryland and in Kentucky. Flossie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Nancy Bender, favorite son-in-law, J. David Bender, granddaughter, C. Alyse Bender (Kevin) Hoffer, grandson, Jonathan Bender, great- grandchildren, Hannah and Hunter Hoffer and many dear friends. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Stacey E. Bishop, Flossie's long-time primary care physician, for her dedicated and compassionate care. The family is also grateful for the many earthly angels who took care of Flossie at The Seasons of Alexandria, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas and St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood Inpatient Unit. A private service for friends and family will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Mount Olivet Christian Church, 400 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, Kentucky, with burial immediately following at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky, officiated by Rev. Michael Sweeney. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, Kentucky, 41017; Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North Trust Fund, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, Kentucky, 41097; or to a . Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019