Floyd Click
Independence - Floyd Edward Click, age 89, of Independence, KY passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Villa Spring Care Center in Erlanger, KY. He was a retired Tax Accountant for Heekin Can Company and a member and Deacon Emeritus of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Independence. Floyd enjoyed following UK & UC sports, woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family. His wife, Deloris Rider Click and brothers, Palmer Click and Frank Click preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Floyd "Gene" Click (Colette), Susan R. Parker, Diane Miller (Rick), and Phillip W. Click (Doug Eggleston); sister, Joan Fasick; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Click; grandchildren, Matthew Click, Bridgette Van Winkle, Connor Click, Sasha Parker Cochran, Ethan Miller, Andrea Miller, and Drew Miller; and great-grandchildren, Jessie Cochran, Kellen Cochran, and Mason Miller. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or , 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019