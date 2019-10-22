Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Click
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Click

Add a Memory
Floyd Click Obituary
Floyd Click

Independence - Floyd Edward Click, age 89, of Independence, KY passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Villa Spring Care Center in Erlanger, KY. He was a retired Tax Accountant for Heekin Can Company and a member and Deacon Emeritus of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Independence. Floyd enjoyed following UK & UC sports, woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family. His wife, Deloris Rider Click and brothers, Palmer Click and Frank Click preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Floyd "Gene" Click (Colette), Susan R. Parker, Diane Miller (Rick), and Phillip W. Click (Doug Eggleston); sister, Joan Fasick; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Click; grandchildren, Matthew Click, Bridgette Van Winkle, Connor Click, Sasha Parker Cochran, Ethan Miller, Andrea Miller, and Drew Miller; and great-grandchildren, Jessie Cochran, Kellen Cochran, and Mason Miller. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or , 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now