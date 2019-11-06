|
|
Floyd Krebs Jr.
Union - Floyd Aloysious Krebs Jr. of Union, KY, died at the age of 84 in his home surrounded by his loving family on November 5, 2019. Floyd was married to his beloved wife for 63 years. Together they raised two children. Floyd retired from Miami Margarine Company as an accountant. He was an avid gardener and reader. Floyd took great pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He took time to care for his body, exercising regularly to stay in shape. Floyd was also a Eucharistic Minister and member at St. Barbara Catholic Church as well as a Kentucky Colonel. He will be missed dearly by those who survive him; wife, Beverly Krebs nee: Kunkel; sons, Floyd Krebs III and Joseph (Dottie) Krebs; grandchildren, Cody, Kasey and Kelsey Krebs and 5 great-grandchildren. A visitation for Floyd will be at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY on Friday, November 8th from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be the following day at St. Babara Church at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Independence Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019