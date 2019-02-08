Services
Loveland - Floyd Douglas Radke of Loveland. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Schmarr) Radke. Loving father of Laurel Elizabeth (Eric) Garber and Jason D. (Christine) Radke. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca Anne, Bethany Grace, and Joshua Garber. Dear brother of the late Gayle Radke and Connie Martin. Passed away February 5, 2019 at the age of 80. Family and friends will be received from 11 AM - 12 PM on Monday, February 11 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 12 PM. Interment Graceland Memorial Gardens. Donations in memory of Floyd may be directed to the . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019
