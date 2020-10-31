Frances B. Faber
Cincinnati - Frances B. Faber of Cincinnati. Beloved wife to the late Cecil R. Faber. Daughter to the late Frank and Maria Boesch. Loving mother to Deborah F. Wessel and the late Cheri L. Faber. Devoted grandmother of Patricia J.L. Wessel and Peter N. Wessel. Cherished sister-in-law to June Reed. Dear aunt of Joslyn and Russell. Passed away October 29th, 2020 at the age of 87. Frances was a proud Withrow Tiger and graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a BA. She studied both Anthropology and Fine Art. She was a very talented artist and maintained her creativity with painting, jewelry making, sculptures, and flower arrangements until the end. She was also a proud member of the Delta Zeta Sorority at UC. Frances was born into a world that fueled her love for travel. It was on a train trip with the Shriners, with her father to Miami, Florida, that she met her husband Cecil. After that, they continued traveling their whole lives- with a special love of cruises all over the world. She loved history, Jimmy Buffet, gardening- especially orchids, and all animals. She was the daughter of Frank Boesch, a founder of Mt. Lookout Square. After her father's and husband's death, she proudly maintained full management of Faber Properties, mostly still located in Mt. Lookout Square. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Thursday, November 5 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 6 at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, 1345 Grace Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208 with limited seating due to Covid-19 restrictions. Graveside services will follow immediately at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life starting at 1 PM on Friday, November 6 at the Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frances may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children
or The Wilds. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com