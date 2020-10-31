1/1
Frances B. Faber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances B. Faber

Cincinnati - Frances B. Faber of Cincinnati. Beloved wife to the late Cecil R. Faber. Daughter to the late Frank and Maria Boesch. Loving mother to Deborah F. Wessel and the late Cheri L. Faber. Devoted grandmother of Patricia J.L. Wessel and Peter N. Wessel. Cherished sister-in-law to June Reed. Dear aunt of Joslyn and Russell. Passed away October 29th, 2020 at the age of 87. Frances was a proud Withrow Tiger and graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a BA. She studied both Anthropology and Fine Art. She was a very talented artist and maintained her creativity with painting, jewelry making, sculptures, and flower arrangements until the end. She was also a proud member of the Delta Zeta Sorority at UC. Frances was born into a world that fueled her love for travel. It was on a train trip with the Shriners, with her father to Miami, Florida, that she met her husband Cecil. After that, they continued traveling their whole lives- with a special love of cruises all over the world. She loved history, Jimmy Buffet, gardening- especially orchids, and all animals. She was the daughter of Frank Boesch, a founder of Mt. Lookout Square. After her father's and husband's death, she proudly maintained full management of Faber Properties, mostly still located in Mt. Lookout Square. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Thursday, November 5 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 6 at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, 1345 Grace Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208 with limited seating due to Covid-19 restrictions. Graveside services will follow immediately at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life starting at 1 PM on Friday, November 6 at the Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frances may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children or The Wilds. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes Loveland-Symmes-Maineville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved