|
|
Frances Bongiani
Cincinnati - Frances Bongiani, 94, of West Chester, Ohio, died from congestive heart failure on April 15, 2019 while in Hospice care at Maple Knoll Village in Springdale, Ohio. Frances was the daughter of John and Pearl (nee Whitaker) Rolley. Frances was born on July 8, 1924 in Magnolia Illinois. She married Celio Bongiani in 1949, and they moved to Cincinnati in 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, and her husband. She is survived by her brother Wes Rolley in California; her 3 daughters; Susan Bongiani, Nan Bongiani, and Deeda LaPlant; and 3 grandsons; Nolan Gottlieb, Casey Gottlieb and Jacob LaPlant. She had a degree in Biology, and is a retired school teacher. Fran was always active in church. She enjoyed music, cheering the Cincinnati Reds, and was always a strong supporter of her 3 daughters interests and activities. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18th from 10:00AM until time of a Celebration Service at 11:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plain?eld Road (45241). A reception will follow at Crestview Presbyterian Church, 9463 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester, OH. 45069 In lieu of ?owers, donations may be made to: The ; Hospice Care at Maple Knoll; of Greater Cincinnati. We have been blessed by the 94 years of this wonderful wife, friend, and mother. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019