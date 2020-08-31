1/1
Frances C. Debow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances C. Debow

Ft. Thomas - Frances C. Debow, 98, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Frances helped pack parachutes during WWII. She was a devout catholic and attended mass every day. She held many administrative positions over the years that she loved. She took great joy in connecting regularly with friends and family through Face Book. Frances was born August 21, 1922 in West Haven, CT, the eldest of 13 children, to the late Furman Campbell and Annamae (nee: Campaign) Campbell. She was preceded in death by her Husband Leon Richard DeBow, her Son, Richard C. Debow (Barbara DeBow), her Brothers and Sisters, Margaret Kilday, Furman Campbell, Therese Thompson, Russell Campbell, Frank Campbell, Judith Adinolfi, Paul Campbell and Eileen Campbell. Frances is survived by her Daughters, Virginia (Frank May) Smith-May, Ellen DeBow, Grandchildren, Melissa (Richard) Lauer, Kelly (Andy) Edwards, Kyle (Amy) Smith, Keith (Kim) DeBow, Great Grandchildren, Ainsley, Aubrey & Charlotte Lauer, Rylee & Parker Edwards, Finn & Ty Smith, Dustin, Matthew & Brianna DeBow and Sisters and Brother, Shirlee Gilbert, Patricia Berner, Noreen Parlato and David Campbell. Memorial Visitation 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Memorial Mass will be held 12:00 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020, at the St. Ann Church of Groesbeck, 2900 Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45239. Burial will take place in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North at a time yet to be determined. Memorials are suggested to the American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 S. Clark St., Ste. 730, Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved