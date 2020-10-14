Frances C. Gentry
Frances C. Gentry, 81, passed away Sept. 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by father, Charles Cabaniss and mother, Ruby Cabaniss; husbands, C.J. Payne and William A. Sutton. Fran is survived by daughter, Dr. Melissa Payne; beloved pets, Loverboy, G.G., and Junior; cousins, William H. Francis Jr., Robert Francis, and Cheryl (Francis) Rogers; ex-husband, Lee M. Gentry. She was a travel agent for over 30 years and enjoyed traveling. Fran had many friends and was involved with Women's Club and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles, but her biggest passion was football; she enjoyed watching and attending games right up until her passing. Visitation Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 4:30pm until the time of Memorial Service at 6pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran's name to the American Lung Association
, 5900 Wilcox Pl., Dublin, OH 43016. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.