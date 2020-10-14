1/1
Frances C. Gentry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances C. Gentry

Frances C. Gentry, 81, passed away Sept. 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by father, Charles Cabaniss and mother, Ruby Cabaniss; husbands, C.J. Payne and William A. Sutton. Fran is survived by daughter, Dr. Melissa Payne; beloved pets, Loverboy, G.G., and Junior; cousins, William H. Francis Jr., Robert Francis, and Cheryl (Francis) Rogers; ex-husband, Lee M. Gentry. She was a travel agent for over 30 years and enjoyed traveling. Fran had many friends and was involved with Women's Club and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles, but her biggest passion was football; she enjoyed watching and attending games right up until her passing. Visitation Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 4:30pm until the time of Memorial Service at 6pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran's name to the American Lung Association, 5900 Wilcox Pl., Dublin, OH 43016. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
04:30 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved