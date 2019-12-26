|
|
Frances "Fussy" Cassidy
Frances "Fussy" Cassidy, 87, formerly of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Fussy enjoyed working in her yard, her flower gardens and traveling. She also volunteered with her sister at St. Anne Convent in Melbourne, KY maintaining the convent's flower gardens. Fussy was preceded in death by her daughter: Jacqueline Lape. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years: Jim Cassidy; daughters: Patricia (Steve Hunziker) Cassidy, Peggy Battaglia, Angela Gibson, Carolyn Cassidy and Elizabeth (Levi) Knight; sons: Rick (Sharon) Cassidy and Joe Cassidy; sister: Sr. Mary Jo Hummeldorf, CDP; brother: Jim (Gayle) Hummeldorf; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery at a later date. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019