Frances Clute
Mason - CLUTE, Frances "Fran" (nee Gagnon). Beloved wife of the late Robert Clute "Bob" for 53 years. Loving mother of Robert (Leslie) Clute, Julia (Michael) Brewer, and Michael (Jenny) Clute. Dear grandmother of Andrew Clute, Justin Clute, Jessica Brewer, Alex Brewer, Emma Brewer, Gracie Clute, Harrison Clute, and Maximus Clute. Sister of Fr. Joseph Gagnon, Mary (the late Art) Ottney and Marjorie Harper. Passed away March 18, 2020 at the age of 76. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., (Rt.42), West Chester, Friday from 10:30AM until 11:30AM. Private burial at Gate of Heaven to follow. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020