Frances Courtney

Frances Courtney Obituary
Frances Courtney

Union - Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Great Great Grandmother Frances Aleen McKinley Courtney went to be with the Lord on February 6, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her Husband Leo and 1 Daughter Bonnie Courtney, 4 Brothers and 1 Sister. She is survived by 5 children: Ron (Glenna) Courtney, Brenda (Phil) Craddock, Dennis (Kathy) Courtney, Ray (Peggy) Courtney and Connie Courtney, 11 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, 1 Brother Russell McKinley and numerous Nieces & Nephews. Frances raised a beautiful family and loved and enjoyed all 61 members. She was a member of Big Bone Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 PM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. The Funeral Service will be at 11 AM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home with the burial to follow at Union Rice Cemetery, Union, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
