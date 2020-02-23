|
|
Frances Friedman Schloss
Cincinnati - Frances Friedman Schloss, nee Huttenbauer, age 95 passed away peacefully at home February 22, 2020. Preceded in death by adoring and adored husbands Justin Friedman and Milton Schloss Sr. Devoted mother to Jim (Meredith) Friedman and Kathy (Dr. Louis) Claybon. The one and only "GranFran" to her grandchildren: Andrew (Taylor) Friedman, Peter Friedman, Lisa Claybon, Dr. Emily (Dr. Jonathan) Bird, Diana (Mathew) Miller and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by stepsons Milton (Barbara) Schloss Jr., James (Sarah) Schloss, the late Dr. Bert Schloss, grandchildren J.D. Schloss, Bradley (Kelly) Schloss and Kimberly (Dan) Bittle and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by her loving sister Betty Heldman and brother Samuel Huttenbauer Jr. Frances, always fashionable and never without her red lipstick, had a vibrant and determined spirit. She was passionate about her loving family and was closely connected, often daily, to a wide circle of friends. Proud of her heritage as a fourth generation Cincinnatian, Frances lived a magnificently full life leaving an indelible mark on everyone she touched. A lifelong accomplished equestrian, she owned, bred and raced champion Standardbred horses, developing a personal bond with each one. As a dedicated community volunteer, she led the Aid to the Visually Handicapped program where she organized the recording of books for the Cincinnati Public Schools. She also developed a groundbreaking in-home patient care protocol for degenerative neurological diseases and served on the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing Advisory Board. Service Wise Center, 8329 Ridge Road, Amberley Village, Ohio 45236, Tuesday, February 25, 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions are kindly appreciated to the Plum Street Historic Preservation Fund c/o Isaac M. Wise Temple, the Frances and Milton Schloss Special Needs Fund at the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, or the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020