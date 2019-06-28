Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Full Gospel Assembly
11850 N. Lebanon Rd.
Loveland , OH
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Full Gospel Assembly
11850 N. Lebanon Rd.
Loveland , OH
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Committal
Following Services
Arlington Memorial Gardens
2145 Compton Rd.
Mt. Healthy, OH
Frances H. Sims

Frances H. Sims Obituary
Frances H. Sims

Fairfield Twp. - Frances H. (nee Hall) Sims; Beloved wife of the late Bobby Sims; Devoted mother of David (Penelope) Sims and Susan (Mike) Capps; Dear sister of Stephen (Bonnie) Hall; Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; Passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 85; Resident of Fairfield Twp.; She was a member of the White Shrine; Visitation will be held at Full Gospel Assembly 11850 N. Lebanon Rd., Loveland (45140) on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM; Family and friends are welcome to meet at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 AM for the procession of the Committal Service at Arlington Memorial Gardens 2145 Compton Rd., Mt. Healthy; In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to or ; The family would like to thank her special friends and neighbors, Roger and Janice Hobbs; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 28, 2019
