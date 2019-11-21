Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Rest Haven Memorial Park
10209 Plainfield Rd.
Evendale, OH
Calling hours
Following Services
at the residence of Nancy Goldhagen
Cincinnati - VICTOR, Frances H., age 95, passed away Nov. 21, 2019, beloved wife of the late Irving W. Victor, devoted mother of Hope (Dr. V. Philip) Glassman, Nancy (the late Michael) Goldhagen and David A. (Dianne) Victor of Novi, MI, loving grandmother of Ben, Michelle, Shari, Jacqueline, Megan and Connie, step-grandmother of Danielle and great grandmother of Liesl, Lily, Fritz, Sammy, Rosie, Leo & Victoria. Graveside services Friday, November 22, 10:00 A.M. Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Rd., Evendale, OH 45241. Friends may call on the family following the interment at the residence of Nancy Goldhagen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , Temple Sholom Congregation or the American Heart Fund would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
