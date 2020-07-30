Frances McKay Smith
Smiths Grove - Frances McKay Smith (nee Lewis) age 94, Smiths Grove, KY, passed away on Friday, July 24, in her home, surrounded by family. She was the only daughter of Col. Thomas K and Helen Lewis. She leaves 5 children, Linda McCormick (Richard), Ann Kirk Lehmann (Robert Crim), Brock Lehman (Cleo), Esli Pelly (David), and Alex Smith. She also leaves 6 grandchildren, Erin Foster (Jeff), Seth McCormick (Caitlin), Kirk Lehman, Drew Lehman, Croslin Pelly Holley and McKay Pelly, and 5 great grandchildren with another great grandchild due in October. She was cherished by her dear friends Velta Rose Smith, Spiros Sarakatsannis, and Jerrold Freed.
Frances will be buried along side her parents at a private family burial service in Bardstown, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to either St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 3 Chalfonte Place, Ft. Thomas, KY. 41075 or Hospice of Southern Kentucky Inc., www.hospicesoky.org
. Her care was entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Homes, Smiths Grove Chapel.
For complete obituary see hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com