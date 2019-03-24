Services
Green Township - Frances Young (nee Craig). Preceded in death by husband Tommy Young. Loving mother of Lynn Lee (Don Lee), Lisa Schneider (Ron Schneider) and Tom Young (Kevin Cox). Devoted grandmother of Scott Lee, Kristyn Mulder (Brian Mulder), Lauren Stowe (Jason Stowe), Lindsey Addison (Aaron Addison) and Karlie Bunch (John Bunch). Great-grandmother of 13. Beloved sister of Jack Craig (Nancy Craig) and Connie Owens (David Owens). Preceded in death by brother Leo Craig (Shirley Craig) and sisters Ruth Reynolds (Bill Reynolds) and Tony Morgan (Larry Morgan). Died March 14, 2019. Age 86. A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, March 30 at Nathanael Greene Lodge, Veterans Park, 6394 Wesselman Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263 or The Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019
