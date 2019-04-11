|
Francis Baird
Newport - Francis B. Baird, 83 years old. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9. Survived by his wife Wilma (nee Riley) Baird, Daughter, Tonya Young, Granddaughter, Honesty Chumbley, Great grandchildren, Ashley and Aubrey Abell, Payten, Amelia and Allison Chumbley, Brother, Gary Baird and Sisters, Laurie Toler, Loraine Carroll, Jewell Hanson, Anna Nelson and Sue Sission. Preceded in death by sons, Glenn Baird and Jeffery Baird, Granddaughter, Amber Baird, Brothers, Jimmy Baird, Johnny Baird and Kenneth Baird, and sisters Pauline Latner and Sherri Kay Baird. Francis loved his family and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed. Visitation from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday (April 12) at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home (Newport) where Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am on Saturday (April 13). Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Special condolence may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019