Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Baird

Obituary Condolences

Francis Baird Obituary
Francis Baird

Newport - Francis B. Baird, 83 years old. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9. Survived by his wife Wilma (nee Riley) Baird, Daughter, Tonya Young, Granddaughter, Honesty Chumbley, Great grandchildren, Ashley and Aubrey Abell, Payten, Amelia and Allison Chumbley, Brother, Gary Baird and Sisters, Laurie Toler, Loraine Carroll, Jewell Hanson, Anna Nelson and Sue Sission. Preceded in death by sons, Glenn Baird and Jeffery Baird, Granddaughter, Amber Baird, Brothers, Jimmy Baird, Johnny Baird and Kenneth Baird, and sisters Pauline Latner and Sherri Kay Baird. Francis loved his family and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed. Visitation from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday (April 12) at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home (Newport) where Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am on Saturday (April 13). Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Special condolence may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now