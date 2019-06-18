|
Francis "Delores" Ellzey
Crestview Hills - Francis "Delores" Ellzey (nee Barnes), 88, of Crestview Hills, KY, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. Delores was born on July 31, 1930 in Kenton, KY to the late William and Violet Barnes. During her life, Delores worked as the office manager for Immanuel United Methodist Church for 31 years. Additionally, she worked part-time as an access representative in the emergency room at Booth Hospital, St. Luke Hospital, and St. Elizabeth Hospital for 38 years. Delores was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, the Happy Loafers Senior Group, Hilltoppers of Ft. Wright, and the immediate past president of the Golden Age Group in Edgewood. She was preceded in death by her first husband Alan Herold, brothers William, James, Robert, Johnny, Jackie, and Jerry Barnes, and sisters Margie Childs, Flora Wladysh, and Betty Jaeger. She is survived by her children Jeffrey Herold (Janet Bridwell), Darla Herold, and Christa Herold Kreinest (Ted), 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3:30pm until 5:30pm at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Lakeside Park, KY. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 5:30pm. Mausoleum entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Kentucky United Methodist Home, 2050 Lexington Rd., Versailles, KY 40383. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 18, 2019