Francis J. Lowry
Anderson Twp. - Francis J. Lowry, age 93 of Anderson Twp. gave up the fight in the early morning hours of July 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-eight years, Sarah Ann Singleton Lowry, who passed just five weeks earlier. He was also preceded in death by his mother and father, Edward and Helen Lowry and his older brother Eddie. He is survived by his sister Dona Lowry Abel and his three children: James (Letha) Lowry, Nancy Lowry, and Melinda (Thomas) Lewis. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Megan Lowry, Catharine Lewis, and Sarah Lewis.
Francis was born in Salem Ohio and raised in nearby Warren. He served his country proudly, participating in the post war occupation of Tokyo Japan as a member of the Army Air Force. Following an honorable discharge from the newly formed Air Force, he attended the Ohio State University on the GI bill and supported himself by working summer breaks at a steel mill in Warren. At the Ohio State University, he was a member of the Psi Omega Dental Fraternity and the National Dental Honor Society, Omicron Kappa Upsilon. He graduated Cum Laude from the OSU Dental School with a Doctor of Dental Surgery. After graduation he moved his new family from Columbus to Cincinnati and set up a private dental practice in Mt. Washington. He practiced there until his retirement in 1990.
Francis was active in his professional community. Fran served in various positions including President and Chairman of the Board at Ohio Academy of Dental Practice. The Ohio Academy was the first dental study club in the United States and the founder of the National Academy of Dental Practice. He was also a member of the American Dental Association, the Ohio Dental Association, the Cincinnati Dental Society, the International Society of Preventative Dentistry, the Federation Dentaire Internationale, and the Pierre Fauchard Academy.
In his private life Francis was active in commercial real estate as a co-owner of Colonial Investments, Inc. He was a lifetime member of Coldstream Country Club and member of the Lemon Bay Golf Club near Boca Grande Florida. He was active in his winter community in Boca Grande, including serving as President of the Boca Grande Association and as a member of the Boca Grande Men's Club.
Francis was a talker and a storyteller and at the same time a very private person. He was a loyal friend and solid family man. It was a life well lived. He will be missed.
At his request, a private family service will be held. Memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project
. www.tpwhite.com